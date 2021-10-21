Somalia: Efforts to Resolve Dispute Between Farmaajo and Roble Underway in Mogadishu

21 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The dispute between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Somali prime minister has taken a new dimension as mediation efforts started in Villa Somalia last night.

According to reliable sources, Farmaajo and PM Mohamed Hussein Roble held closed-door talks for the first since last month's failed talks following the dispute over the Ikraan Tahliil Farah case and the dismissal of former spy chief Fahad Yassin.

The sources also said the meeting was preliminary and discussions and exchanges, and there were no issues raised between the two officials.

Sources said Farmaajo and Roble agreed to meet again later tonight to discuss the political dispute and ways to end the political rift.

Last month, efforts to reconcile and negotiate Somali president and his PM failed.

The two leaders increasingly clashed over female intel agent Ikran Tahlil went missing on June 26 after being abducted from her house and NISA announced her death after nearly 3 months.

This led the premier to take on a more high-profile role and challenged his boss on several key issues.

