Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 167 Fresh Cases Wednesday

21 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The data indicates that the new cases increased Nigeria's total infections to 209,713 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,840.

After weeks of no cases reported from Taraba, the North-eastern state has displaced Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, to top the daily coronavirus infection chart with 109 out of 167 fresh cases recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday.

The details were shared late Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Facebook page.

The centre added that two additional deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours, noting that the new infections were reported across nine states of the federation.

NCDC also noted that of the 109 cases reported in Taraba, 20 cases were recorded on Wednesday, while the rest are backlogs for October 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2021.

Breakdown

Following Taraba on the log is Lagos State with 17 cases while Plateau State in the North-central ranked third on the log with 16 cases.

Bauchi State in the North-east recorded 11 cases, followed by Rivers and Delta States in the South-south with six and three cases respectively.

Akwa Ibom in the South-south and Imo State in the South-east reported two cases each, while Bayelsa recorded a single case to rank the last on the log.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported no cases for Wednesday.

