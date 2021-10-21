Liberia: Government Clarifies Claims Denying Kwenyan & Associates Landing Permit

The Government of Liberia through the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) says at no time did it deny Kwenyan & Associates Group of Company landing permit as the LCAA did not receive a request from nor issue them any such landing permit in keeping with its procedures.

A government press release issued Wednesday, 20 October 2021 said this clarity comes after a conference with Justice in Chambers Yussif D. Kaba as a result of a writ of prohibition filed by the Kwenyan & Associates Group of Company claiming that they were issued a landing permit which was later revoked by the LCAA.

LCAA notes that at no time did Kwenyan & Associates Group of Company request for a landing permit to the LCAA for which, they filed a writ of prohibition.

The Group's application for an Air Service License is still being reviewed by the LCAA in keeping with the Liberia Civil Aviation and relevant international regulations and it is pending the fulfillment of all the requirements, the release said.

"Let the Public be informed that the Justice in chambers His Honor Justice Yussif D. Kaba has declined to issue the writ of prohibition filed against the LCAA based on [procedural] errors by the Kwenyan & Associates Group of Company," the release added.

The LCAA reiterates that it remains a professional regulatory agency whose mission is to ensure the enforcement of all national and international civil aviation laws, procedures, and regulations.