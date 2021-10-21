Liberia: VP Taylor Frowns On Endless Sexual Violence Attacks Against Women

21 October 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Makes immediate intervention towards victim's health condition

Liberia's Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor, through the management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), has immediately reached out to the woman whose genital was severely damaged by her spouse using caustic superglue in Sinoe County.

The incident followed recent media reports quoting Sinoe County Gender Coordinator Julie Teteh on the appalling condition of the woman currently being hospitalized at the F J Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

The Vice President immediately communicated with the Management of Golden Verolum. The latter then informed her that Doctors at the Hospital are equipped to handle the woman's current health condition but said that the process would require additional medical attention which is now being provided.

The attack on the victim occurred on October 15, 2021, in a gold mining area called Money Camp in the JladaeStatutory District #2 area.

The incident is said to have followed a quarrel over sex. The alleged perpetrator Joe M. Winnie, 30, is said to have grown furious after Patience Teah, 22, denied him sex because she was exhausted and needed some rest.

The Liberian first female Vice President, who is currently out of the county at the women's empowerment summit; has meanwhile condemned the act, calling for the speedy trial of the perpetrator.

She, therefore, thanked the management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL)for swiftly responding to call and making interventions to assure that the victim will receive the needed care to have her recover very soon.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X