Makes immediate intervention towards victim's health condition

Liberia's Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor, through the management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), has immediately reached out to the woman whose genital was severely damaged by her spouse using caustic superglue in Sinoe County.

The incident followed recent media reports quoting Sinoe County Gender Coordinator Julie Teteh on the appalling condition of the woman currently being hospitalized at the F J Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

The Vice President immediately communicated with the Management of Golden Verolum. The latter then informed her that Doctors at the Hospital are equipped to handle the woman's current health condition but said that the process would require additional medical attention which is now being provided.

The attack on the victim occurred on October 15, 2021, in a gold mining area called Money Camp in the JladaeStatutory District #2 area.

The incident is said to have followed a quarrel over sex. The alleged perpetrator Joe M. Winnie, 30, is said to have grown furious after Patience Teah, 22, denied him sex because she was exhausted and needed some rest.

The Liberian first female Vice President, who is currently out of the county at the women's empowerment summit; has meanwhile condemned the act, calling for the speedy trial of the perpetrator.

She, therefore, thanked the management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL)for swiftly responding to call and making interventions to assure that the victim will receive the needed care to have her recover very soon.