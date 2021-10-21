Liberia: Hucha, UL Sign Partnership Agreement

Hucha Technologies, a corporation constituted under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America, has signed a partnership agreement with the University of Liberia (UL) to provide services in priority areas including robotics, micro, and macro technologies.

The signing ceremony on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, on the Capitol Hill campus of the University of Liberia is a culmination of discussions between the two institutions that began earlier this year.

Under this agreement, Hucha Technologies and the University of Liberia have committed to establishing a mutual framework of collaboration that will foster the creation of an equitable and sustainable growth model for the University as well as Liberia through technological products and services.

Among other things, this partnership includes the development and implementation of defined infrastructure, entrepreneurial and environmental initiatives to be managed directly by the two partner institutions through the aforementioned framework.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Hucha's digital manufacturing assets, software technologies, and related intellectual property rights will be employed to influence an increase in Liberia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The University of Liberia commits to providing its campus spaces and installations while enabling access to students and faculty to participate in this initiative.

Additionally, Hucha commits to maximizing the potential of Liberia's human capital and natural resources in constructing a value-chain production network that begins with available raw materials and ends

with the production of commercially viable goods for both domestic consumption and for export.

During the signing ceremony, Rev. Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., President of the University of Liberia, expressed delight over the partnership and the prospects of it revolutionizing the learning environment at the university as well as the possibility of transforming Fendall, Louisiana, into a Smart City.

"We are happy, we are honored and we are privileged that after a few days of consultation and brainstorming we can be here today on the 20th of October 2021 to put pen to paper for some understanding we have reached for partnership strategically as we move to the next level at our University," President Nelson said.

The UL President expressed appreciation to the Hucha delegation led by the company's President and Chief Strategy Officer, H.E. Guy Djoken, and all their partners for a "golden opportunity" afforded the University of Liberia and the country as a whole.

Dr. Nelson indicated that students, faculty, and staff of the University of Liberia will benefit from this relationship as the partner institutions work towards several different strategic components in the partnership.

He emphasized that the UL Administration looks forward to a wonderful partnership with Hucha, explaining that his leadership team is happy to find different opportunities as it builds on the current platform, all in the interest of moving the institution forward.

Welcoming the Hucha delegation earlier at the signing ceremony, Associate Prof. Weade Kobbah-Borley, Vice President for Institutional Development and Planning, University of Liberia, said the partnership with Hucha Technologies will benefit the university in many ways.

Prof. Boley described the partnership as significant for the University of Liberia because its dream to construct a Smart University City at its Fendall Campus in Louisiana is something it has been paying a lot of attention to.

"... Hucha Technologies has offered to assist the University of Liberia in creating that Smart City, but also starting off with what is a fabrication lab where we can transform raw Liberian materials to finished products," said Prof. Boley at the signing.

She indicated that this will include working with the University's Colleges of Engineering, Science and Technology and other scholars that might be interested in working with Hucha Technologies and the University of Liberia to produce 'Made in Liberia' products that can be branded and sold locally and internationally. Continuing on the importance of the partnership with Hucha, Madam Boley added that it is one way the University of Liberia can generate revenue to engage in other meaningful activities in its interest.

H.E. Guy Djoken, the President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hucha, said the partnership between his company and the University of Liberia is unique in the sense that "people have been trying to come here and help Africa, but sometimes there is no added value."

"I have been dreaming of an Africa where young people just like me could go anywhere around the world and within a short time have a place at the table. I was able to do that, and I know there [are] millions of young people like me that can get that opportunity," H.E. Djoken said.

He noted that he is happy and delighted for the opportunity given him to be with the President and his team of leaders at the University of Liberia.

He assured the UL Administration that his company will work with the University to ensure that when the Hucha delegation returns in November this year, it will be ready to make things happen and make UL a reference university not only in Africa but around the world.