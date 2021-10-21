Liberia: Weah, Gnassingbe, and Kobore Discuss Such Sub-Regional Issues

President George Manneh Weah has concluded a day-long official working visit to Lome, Togo at the invitation of his Togolese counterpart Foure Gnassingbe. President Roch Christian Kobore of Burkina Faso was also in Lome to participate in the event.

President Weah and his colleagues held talks on matters of sub-regional concern, with a focus on the political and security situation in neighboring Guinea. The President is keen on ensuring that Peace and Stability reign in the country that's next door to Liberia, through a seamless transition to democratic and civilian rule.

"I am concerned about Guinea. They are our good neighbors and the transition to democratic rule has to be clear with a reasonable timetable" President Weah asserted.

While reiterating Liberia's position - which is in keeping with the decision of the West African Regional Bloc - the President said it was time for Guinea to "move on" to being a peaceful and secured nation.

ECOWAS leaders have called for a return to civilian rule and an unconditional release of ousted President Alpha Conde, along with all those detained with him following the coup.

"Let Colonel Mahamady Doumbouya and the CNRD come up with a reasonable timetable, laying out their plans to return the country to democratic civilian rule. I am offering to meet with them so that we can together find a common ground on the crisis," the Liberia Leader said.

While imposing sanctions on the coup leaders following a summit last month, the regional body also called for elections to be held within six months.

The Liberia leader has said he is keen on working with his colleagues to find a lasting solution to the crisis that threatens the peace and security of the region.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of his visit to Togo, President Weah also held bilateral talks with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was on a State Visit to the country. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including possible cooperation on security, infrastructure, and the economy. They agreed to hold further discussions during a state visit to Turkey before the end of the year.

The President and delegation, which included Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Defense Minister Daniel Ziankhan, and Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie, return to the country on Wednesday afternoon.