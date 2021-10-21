Liberia: ILO Specialist Visits Liberia

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Specialist for Workers Activities (ACTRAV) at the Regional Office for English Speaking West Africa based in Abuja, Nigeria, Madam Inviolata Chinyangarara has praised the Ministry of Labour for its structure.

She said the structure of the Ministry outlined the functions of the Minister, his Deputies, and Directors responsible for International Labour Standards, Trade Union, programs, and activities that are key to promoting labor issues in the country.

Madam Chinyangarara noted that this shows that there is a good and enabling environment for the promotion of the ILO Decent Work Agenda in Liberia.

According to a press release, she spoke Tuesday, October 19, during a meeting with the leadership of the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC) and affiliate Trade Unions in the country. The meeting was held in the conference room of the Ministry of labor in Monrovia.

Madam Chinyangarara noted that her role as ILO Specialist on Workers Activities in the four English Speaking West African Countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia) is to support workers in the areas of training and policy advisory to enable them to promote ILO Decent Work Agenda to the benefit of their members.

Madam Chinyangarara who took over the portfolio on August 1, 2021, after serving as Training Director for Africa at the International Training Center (ITC) in Turin, Italy, said this is her first mission outside of Abuja, Nigeria to conduct a face to face meeting with workers' organizations and their affiliates.

She informed Unions leaders that the biggest ILO delegation is in the country from the Country Office in Abuja and is expected to meet several stakeholders in the labor sector of Liberia, disclosing that during her stay in the country, she will be meeting with other relevant partners that are connected to the work of Trade Unions activities here.

Updating the LLC and affiliates on earlier meetings held with the Minister of Labour and team of the Ministry, the ILO Workers' Specialist said "The Minister and Deputies informed us about ongoing development in the labour sector of Liberia with regards to the Decent Work Act of 2015, the ratification of ILO Conventions and other labour issues. For us, these are good progress for the sector."

She explained the meeting with the LCC is divided into three parts- beginning a meeting held on Monday, October 18, 2021, with Executives of the LCC; a two-hour session with the leadership of the LLC and their affiliates as a means of seeing a broader picture of those involved with the National Organization (LLC). She said these meetings are intended to deepen understanding of what the issues are, including statistics and membership.

At the same time, Madam Chinyangarara announced that she will be meeting with the LLC Leadership on Friday, this week to summarize all of the issues gathered during her visit.

Earlier, the Acting President General of the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC), Madam Theresa Vesikida welcomed the ILO Specialist to Liberia and expressed the LLC's gratitude to the international body for its many support for workers' activities in Liberia.