Liberia: Jeety to Restore Running Water At Central Prison

Indian businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Jeety), has committed to working with the relevant authorities to restore pipe-borne water at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

Jeety assured that the water system will be restored during the next round of his food distribution exercise which is expected this November 2021.

"I assured you before I come next time by the glory of God, [the] next supply of the food, that water system will be restored, because water is life and I will do my best," Mr. Jeety said Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at the Monrovia Central Prison.

While carrying out his regular monthly distribution of hot cooked meals for prisoners and inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, Mr. Jeety and his team from Jeety Corporation also donated 100 mattresses, buckets, and other necessary items for the use of detainees at the facility.

During the visit, Mr. Jeety explained that during his previous visit to the prison center, he committed his corporation to work with the relevant authorities to hire the proper people to restore water at the facility.

Mr. Jeety used the visit to once again issue a clarification that the funding he is using to distribute food and other necessities to the inmates comes from his personal income from Jeety Trading.

Jeety explained that he believes in giving to inspire others to support the efforts of the government in taking care of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

In response, Col. Varney Lake, Superintendent of the Monrovia Central Prison, thanked Mr. Jeety and his team from the Jeety Corporation for the gesture, saying Mr. Jeety has now become a partner to the life of the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR).

"For every time that we call on him, he has made it a routine aspect of his operation that every month he pays a visit to the Monrovia Central Prison and his visit is always felt by these gestures," said Col. Lake.

The Prison Superintendent added that MCP knows the constraints that the national government is facing in terms of maintaining prisons, saying in spite of the challenges, MCP sometimes cries onto Mr. Jeety and he always comes.

"Today he made us understand that comes to his next visitation, we will be experiencing our pipe-borne water in our various housing units, that which is a plus," said Col. Lake.

He applauded Mr. Jeety for the gesture, assuring that the MCP and the prisoners who are the direct beneficiaries are very grateful to work with the Indian businessman and his team.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/jeety-expands-inmates-feeding-program/-Edited by Othello B. Garblah