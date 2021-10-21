Nigeria/Ghana: Super Falcons Edge Ghana's Black Queens 2-0

Nigeria's Super Falcons defeated Ghana's Black Queens 2-0 yesterday in Lagos to gain an edge going into the return leg fixture of the Women's AFCON playoff next Sunday.

Striker Uchenna Kanu fired a first-half brace to give the nine-time African champions victory at the refurbished Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island.

Kanu opened scoring in the 21st minute thanks to an assist by Francisca Ordega, before she doubled the lead in first half stoppage time.

Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a fine save to deny the visitors late in the first half.

Ghana dominated proceedings after the break but were unable to breach the Super Falcons defence.

Captain Asisat Oshoala missed the chance to double Nigeria's advantage in the 69th minute nodding wide from close range.

The overall winners of the reverse fixture on Sunday will qualify for next year's AFCON in Morocco, which also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.