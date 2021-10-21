Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mutare Youths Deny Taking Part in Chamisa's Assassination Attempt

Mutare — Manicaland provincial Zanu PF youths have distanced themselves from the alleged assassination attempt on MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa in Mutare Tuesday afternoon adding it was a stage-managed incident.

Chamisa reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Mutare as he travelled from Chipinge district where he had interfaced with traditional leaders and villagers.

Speaking Wednesday during a press conference at Zanu PF Manicaland offices, the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs, Danmore Mambondiyani said Chamisa's assassination attempt was stage-managed in order to taint the Mnangagwa regime.

"One can see the claims of attacks and gunshots by the MDC Alliance are merely a continuation of a failed Black Operations strategy aimed at smearing the integrity of the government and the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and his government are seized with expanding the power grid, dam capacities, improving roads infrastructure across the country, as well as creating an environment that is conducive for business and job creation."

Mambondiyani added it was very likely that opposition members colluded in a plot to raise funds for Chamisa's new armoured vehicle.

"Chamisa wants to tarnish the name of our nation and our hardworking youths in all districts despite that he is enjoying roads recently surfaced by President Mnangagwa. Probably he may be seeking support for fundraising a vehicle which he is longing for.

"He is trying to hobnob with sponsors so that he will continue enjoying the newly surfaced roads across the country," Mambondiyani said adding Chamisa's actions reflect cheap politicking with no intention to alleviate the lives of ordinary people.

Mambondiyani is one of the suspects identified to be behind the plot to assassinate Chamisa Tuesday.

"Yes, my name was fingered in this purported assassination. My name is Mambondiyani and obviously, the media makes a lot of money with the name.

"A police report has been made and we are actually going to sue them for using my name in cases that do not involve me. As hardworking Zanu PF youths, we dedicate our time and focus on rebuilding the country.

"We do not have time to move around throwing bottles and stones on other people's vehicles."

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to seek comment from Manicaland police spokesperson Wiseman Chinyoka were fruitless as his mobile phone number was not available.

Chinyoka's boss, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi refused to comment on the pretext it was late and he was now home.

"What do you want Felix? With all due respect I am now home," Nyathi said.