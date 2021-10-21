Zimbabwe: Two Die in Vic Falls After Vehicle Tyre Burst

21 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Victoria Falls — One person died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries while in hospital after a car they were travelling in burst a front tyre resulting in it over-tuning and rolling several times.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the death of Sikhangezile Gracious Sibanda (24) on the spot and Talent Renius Chihwai (18) at Victoria Falls Hospital.

The accident happened Sunday between Victoria Falls Airport and town.

Chihwai of Mkhosana was the driver of the Ford Ranger and was going towards Hwange with three passengers.

"On 17 October at 2 pm a fatal road traffic accident occurred at 424km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road in which three passengers were injured and one died on the spot.

"On approaching the 424km peg, the vehicle burst a front right tyre and veered to the right and to the left before overturning. It rolled before landing on its wheels after throwing Sikhangezile Gracious Sibanda of Monde Village out of the loading box," Banda said.

Sibanda sustained multiple head injuries and died on the spot and her body was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary before being transferred to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

On the same day around 8 pm Chihwai who had sustained bruises on the back, and both legs died at Victoria Falls Hospital where he had been rushed.

The other two, Simbarashe Chiwaye (34) and Courage Matau (21) are still admitted to the same hospital.

Chiwaye has bruises on the mouth, back, right cheek, hands and head while Matau has bruises on the elbow shoulder and leg.

The vehicle was severely damaged.

