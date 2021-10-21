Namibia: Salute Promises Fireworks

MTC SALUTE Boxing will continue "building champions" at the Roman Catholic Hospital Hall in Windhoek tomorrow.

Despite sporting several unknown quantities on the bill, the stable promises world-class boxing where the main event is ex-African champion Natanael Kakololo, facing Johannes Niinkoti over 10 rounds.

Kakololo is looking to revive his career after two successive losses in Ukraine and Russia recently.

His handlers believe he is still a dangerous boxer given his competitive manner, despite "his losses away from home in such controversial fashion".

"Kakololo is the former ABU champion, and the plan is to set him back on his ambitions with this win," Salute Boxing Academy says in a statement.

The undercard will see Albinus 'Danny Boy' Felesianu making a welcome return to the ring when he faces Mathew Kandara.

Also on the bill are Jonas Matheus taking on Salatiel Moses, Sacky Amutjaa versus David Haufiku, Lazarus 'Keylock' Shaningwa against Andreas Nghinaunye, with Bernard Bernard fighting Filemon Amwaama.

Lazarus Namalambo against Andreas Mwenyo, and Fillemon Nghutenanye facing Mathew Nghikevali are also on the card.

"Most of the fights are of people making their pro debut, and upcoming fighters.

"We need to nurture raw talent from the ground to be able to produce a world champion one day," MTC Salute Boxing Academy spokesperson Friderich Nghiyolwa says.

"There is no shortcut in this business. We need to engage aggressively on developing talent."