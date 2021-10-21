Namibia: Swimmers Win Four Bronze Medals in Ghana

NAMIBIAN swimmers won four bronze medals at the Cana African Championships which took place in Accra, Ghana, last week.

Nicole Redecker won two bronze medals in the girls 17 and under 400m individual medley in a time of 5:24:63 and the 200m butterfly in 2:36:15.

She also formed part of the mixed relay team, alongside Jose Canjulo, Trisha Mutumbulua and Mikah Burger, that won a bronze medal in the 400m mixed medley relay, in a time of 4:22:88.

Ronan Wantenaar, who is currently training at the Fina Development Centre in Kazan, Russia, also won a bronze medal and set a new Namibian record in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 28:71 seconds.

Wantenaar also set a new Namibian record of 1:03:64 in the 100m breaststroke where he came fifth.

Jose Canjulo failed to get a medal, but broke three Namibian records in the 200m freestyle (1:58:60), 400m freestyle (4:12:98), and the 100m butterfly (58:03).

"Jose has been blessed to have Veya ICT (Pty) Ltd as an individual sponsor since 2019, who graciously agreed to fund him for this tour. Their contribution to Jose is recognised by us all," said Swimming Namibia Federation public relations officer Nicky McNamara.

Namibia just missed out on the podium, coming fourth in the following three relays:

The girls 17 and under 800m freestyle relay in a time of 9:38:34. The Namibian team consisted of Redecker (17), Maja Brinkmann (13), Reza Westerduin (14) and Trisha Mutumbulua (16).

The mixed 18 and under 400m freestyle relay team in a time of 4:00:63.

The Namibian team consisted of Mikah Burger (17), Reza Westerduin (14), Trisha Mutumbulua (16) and Jose Canjulo (16).

The girls 17 and under 400m freestyle relay in a time of 4:21:92.

The Namibian team consisted of Reza Westerduin (14), Maja Brinkmann (13), Nicole Redecker (17) and Trisha Mutumbulua (16).

"We have been incredibly humbled to have had the Pupkewitz Foundation, and the Namibia National Olympics Committee as main sponsors for the whole swimming team. Thank you for your continued dedication to Swimming Namibia," McNamara said.

The next event on the Namibian swimming calendar is the Cana Zone IV gala on the 30 and 31 October, which will take place virtually, with each country hosting their own gala and the results merged. The long course season will resume with the second Bank Windhoek Long Course gala scheduled for 5 and 6 November.