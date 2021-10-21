Zimbabwe: Zim Golfing Trio Impresses in Kenya

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers, Robson Chinhoi, Trainos Muradzikwa and Visitor Mapwanya, made the cut, in the fourth edition, of the Safari Tour, at Nyali Golf and Country Club, in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

The trio are on an adventure on the East African Tour.

They have a chance to book a place, in the European Tour co-sanctioned Kenya Open, if they continue to improve their rankings, in the Road to Kenya Open.

Chinhoi, who has been in fine form, after he won last week's Lad tech tournament, took the lead, after the second round.

He could not maintain his momentum, as he finished tied with countryman Muradzikwa, on seventh place.

Mapwanya was in 10th place while Mpofu failed to make the cut.

Chinhoi had scores of 72, 68, 75 and 74 while Muradzikwa improved, with each passing day, carding 72, 73, 71 and 73.

Mapwanya, who turned professional some three years ago, after playing as an amateur at Renco Mine, had rounds of 74, 69, 73 and 76.

The Zimbabwean shared 10th place with Ronald Rugumayo, and Simon Njogu, who also had a good last two rounds.

The tournament was won by Uganda's Deo Akope, who never looked back from his third day lead, after he dislodged Chinhoi, from the apex, of the leaderboard.

The Ugandan had gone in tied with Thika Sports Club's Simon Ngige, with a total of two-under-par.

But, Ngige could only manage a two-over-par, to finish the overall rounds on level par, and tie with seasoned campaigner, Dismas Indiza.