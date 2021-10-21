Zimbabwe: Machete Gang's Reign of Terror Ends

SEVEN machete-wielding robbers, who terrorised people in Gokwe, have been arrested for cases of robbery, stock theft, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The seven are Bernard Honye (35), Brian Mapani (21), Johnson Makorekanwa (35), Alec Mushayabasa (54), Nicholas Chanetsa (54), Chrispen Makorekanwa (24) and Benevolet Chigayo (32).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said from June 13 to October 1, the gang attacked people in Gokwe with machetes, axes, catapults, spears, stones, bows and arrows, before demanding valuables. "In some instances, the suspects would attack the victims over petty arguments," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Several victims lost property, including cattle, goats, cell phones, cash, groceries and clothes during the robberies while others were left injured, two of them seriously, and are battling for their lives in hospital.

Police said two cattle and the weapons used in the commission of the crimes were recovered when the seven were arrested.

The suspects have since been taken to court and were remanded in custody to October 28.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to work with the public to ensure that criminals are accounted for and have their day in court," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise countrywide, with criminals targeting individuals and businesspeople keeping large amounts of cash in their homes and premises.