Zimbabwe: Craft Properties' Taruberekera Honoured

A construction and real estate business executive, Mr Kudakwashe Taruberekera, has applauded cooperation between indigenous entrepreneurs, a development that has led to the success of many black-owned Zimbabwean entities across the world.

Several Zimbabwean entities and their founders have earned plaudits from international and local organisations for their outstanding achievements in their respective sectors.

The rising stature of Zimbabwean businesses and their proprietors has also revealed a certain level of resilience during the period the country has been under economic sanctions.

The businesses are also thriving under government's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra that is expected to drive its Vision 2030, which seeks to make the country an upper middle-class society.

Property and real estate entrepreneur, Mr Taruberekera, who founded and has led Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd to great honours and recognition across Zimbabwe and the world at large, believes his achievements were part of greater cooperation and synergies among indigenous businesses.

He was speaking after the Academic Union Oxford Council in the United Kingdom that nominated and awarded him the title of the Honourary Professor of the Academic Union Oxford in the field of business and economy on the 5th of October 2021.

"There are wrong assertions that blacks or indigenous businesses do not work together for their growth and development. I started my business from scratch and I was uplifted by my colleagues to reach the stage where I am and my companies have flourished and recognised beyond Zimbabwe's borders," he said.

"I want to thank all those whom I have worked with for supporting our vision and lifting our name to the level where we are being recognised by global organisations and groups."

He said the honorary doctorate awarded in agricultural sciences and technology to his counterpart Tinashe Ziki at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) graduation ceremony, was testimony to efforts by Zimbabweans to prop fellow citizens from all sectors of the economy.

Mr Taruberekera also reminisced the time when President Mnangagwa, then Zimbabwe's VP, officiated at the commission of Craft Properties' Greenfield Charries Agro-residential Plots in Kadoma in 2017.

In the briefing at Kadoma Hotel and Conference Center, President Mnangagwa said ,"Taruberekera nhasi taunganira iwe. Uchakura uyezve watokura. (Taruberekera we are gathered here for you. You will grow and prosper. You have already grown and you are prosperous)."

Mr Taruberekera grew up heading their cattle in his rural home of Chivi North in Masvingo province.

He has vast experience in operations and administration after working for various organisations specialising in creating, planning, implementing, and integrating the strategic direction.

"These achievements bear testimony to the co-operation and collaboration enjoyed between companies owned by indigenous businessmen. I am being recognised globally and locally because of the support I get from my business clients and stakeholders.

"At Craft Properties, we strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. That is why we have retained excellent working relations with clients and stakeholders since 2008 including land developers, construction companies, land surveyors etc," he said.

However, it has not been an easy road for Mr Taruberekera who has had to endure malicious rumours as he developed his business.

Unfounded reports circulated in 2003 that the fledging businessman had died but that was false. To make matters worse the rumour mill also circulated that Mr Taruberekera had perished in an accident together with his wife Yeukai.

"That is part of life where you expect malicious rumours to spread when the real truth indicates something totally different. However, that has not deterred me, my wife and the company to forge ahead to reach the heights we enjoy today. I have never been admitted to the hospital since 1980s to date, I am always healthy," he said.

He was also honoured at the Megafest Awards receiving the Disruptive Businessman of the Year 2020 (Platinum Winner), Businessman of the Year 2020 (Gold Winner) and CEO of the Year 2020 (Platinum Winner).

During the online event hosted by Oxford, Mr Taruberekera and Craft Properties made a presentation of Craft Properties achievements while sharing best practice with top managers worldwide.

He also shared his success story, which will be share across the globe while the awards also offer his organisation the chance to be promoted via online exhibition 24/7.

As an Honourary Professor, Taruberekera received attributes including a mantle, diploma, personal certificate and chain that would be delivered to him via special courier.

The online presentation of the title holders was held live in the framework of Achievements Forum 2021 'Excellence in Quality and Management' this month.

The Academic Union executive secretary Anna Gorobets said Mr Taruberekera was a respectable partner, recipient of honourary titles and awards of Academic Union Oxford.

She also described Mr Taruberekera as competent professional and head of the top regional company, Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd Zimbabwe earning him the title of the Honourary Professor of the Academic Union Oxford in the field of business, economic and management.

"This is an image title established by The Academic Union and as a symbol of your high status and recognition of your achievements in professional activities," Gorobets said.

According to the organisers, Mr Taruberekera's recognition will motivate him for new successes while marking a new stage in his personal and company development.

The Academic Union Oxford Council is an international academic association of over 200 University Chancellors, Scientists and Researchers.

The committees and the Union as a whole pursue the ideals of Academic Excellence, Innovation and Accessibility and are committed to disseminating these core values through its worldwide community.

The primary aim of the Union is to consolidate the efforts of scientists, educators, industrialists, and manufacturers on science, education and business integration and development in the 21st Century.

Leaders of higher education, institutions, colleges, researchers, scientists, teachers, and representatives of higher education and business structures can join the Academic Union, regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds.

In addition, educational organisations and institutions can join the Academic Union as associate members.

The Academic Union members attend the annual Union gathering, which is traditionally held in Oxford since 2000, as well as other activities of the Union's partners to share experiences, discuss new research and gain support from each other.

According to the Academic Union, the Honourary Professor title was established as a symbol of credit and expression of honour to people, who are promoting social and intellectual progress of modern society, integration and empowerment in the field of science, culture, business, economy, development of innovative processes in the world.

The right to offer one's candidacy for the Title of Honourary Professor of the Academic Union, Oxford (AUO) belongs to AUO and Club of Rectors of Europe Council, non-profit organisations, professional and scientific unions.

The honour is also bestowed on lecturers and academicians and acclaimed mentors working in higher education institution or actively collaborate with it, have outstanding achievements in research, educational and organisational activities.

Eligibility also includes public officials, artists, attaches, CEOs of innovative companies and organisations of any form of ownership, whose activities and achievements develop education, science and economy significantly, influence positively intellectual potential, enhance prestige of the candidate's country.