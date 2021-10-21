Zimbabwe: Cops Probe Brutal Assault Video

Police have launched investigations into a case in which a video circulating on social media of an unidentified suspect being brutally assaulted by unknown people with a heated iron rod from a nearby fire.

The man was being assaulted in an effort to force him reveal information concerning a gun, cash and some property allegedly stolen in an area yet to be identified.

In the video, the place looks like an underground mining tunnel where the man is lying facing upwards and tied onto some metal rods.

One of those attacking him could be heard asking where he had hidden a gun and the man responded that some of his colleagues where in possession of the firearm and that it was hidden in a bushy area.

The man could also be heard pleading to comply or assist with all the orders that his assailants want from him while they continue assaulting him.

The assailants further asked where he had hidden US$6 000 cash and the man said he had given it to his landlord for safekeeping and that he was willing to surrender it to them including other some property. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the case are being conducted and they were looking for those behind the assault.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which can lead to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in a brutal assault on a man inside a mine beside a raging fire.

"As seen in the video which has gone viral on social media, the suspects go on to assault the man with an iron rod infused in fire while in the process asking him to reveal information on property allegedly stolen in yet to be verified circumstances," he said.

Anyone with information that might assist with investigations can contact the national complaints Desk on (0242) 703631/WhatsApp on 0712800107 or Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 or Bulawayo Operations on (0292) 273547.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police recently warned the public against meting out instant justice to suspected criminals, saying they risked being arrested and prosecuted.

The remarks came at a time when there was a slight increase in crime across the country, and several suspected criminals were either killed or seriously injured following attacks.

Asst Comm Nyathi then said suspects apprehended for any crimes should be surrendered to the police for further investigations.