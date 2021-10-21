Nigeria: Mohammed's Loyalists Fire Back At Abdulrazaq, Ask Governor to Account for N1 Billion APC Grant

Ilorin — Loyalists of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have fired back at Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and asked him to account for the N1billion grant allegedly received from the national secretariat of the party ahead of 2019 general election in the state.

The members said Mohammed solely sourced for the funds meant to finance the last general election, when there was no positive response from the governorship candidate of the APC and now governor of the state.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters at the state secretariat of the party located along Flowers Garden, GRA, Ilorin on Wednesday, the deputy state chairman of the party, Chief Sunday Oyebiyi, accused the governor of blackmailing Mohammed, when he has "failed to give account of N1billion grant he collected from the national secretariat of APC for the last general election in the state.

"Without any fear of contradictions and with available records at our disposal, the credits of our resounding victory at the 2019 general election should go to the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and other stakeholders."

The Hon. Minister sourced and disbursed funds for election campaign and logistics. Alhaji Lai did, as a party leader, all that was expected and required for a party to win elections.

"Ironically the then gubernatorial candidate, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, who was being assisted contributed nothing to the campaign funds, which himself had earlier acknowledged.

"It is also important to mention that the party received no kobo as campaign fund from anybody other than Alhaji Lai that we relied on, contrary to the governor's blackmail. All other stakeholders assisted the candidates in their own way and not through the party.

"Therefore, why the governor has continued grunting and groaning over the dead issue left much to be desired since he was yet to account for N1bn campaign grants he collected from the APC National headquarters. Gentlemen of the press, the question is ' who should now be robed with the garment of dishonesty?'".

On the electoral value of the governor to the last general election, Oyebiyi said the governor has contested many times without any electoral victory in the state.

"It is laughable that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq could infer that he had won his ticket and election on his personal and family political profile! This is a lie from the pit of hell.

"We need to remind him of history that some members of the governor's family have tried one elective positions or the other in the state in the past years without any success... How many times has AA himself attempted to become a senator or governor, which turned him to a political harlot?"

"The national secretariat of our party should be alerted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq is a political liability and that he is dangerously navigating the party back to Egypt instead of the promised land that the O To Ge revolution had in stock for Kwarans,"he said.

He, therefore, lauded the people of the state for their understanding and perseverance, adding that, "We assure them that there will definitely be light after this unexpected darkness that we find ourselves."