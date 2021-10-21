Namibia: Political Parties Do Not Adhere to Party Rules - Ippr

NAMIBIA'S political parties have been largely non-compliant with political financing provisions of the law, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) says.

In a recent report, the IPPR said all registered political parties, not just those with representation in parliament, are required to submit a declaration of their assets and liabilities to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

Chief electoral officer at the ECN, Theo Mujoro, says all registered political parties are fully aware of the requirements of the Electoral Act and its regulations, but only one political party complied with Section 139 in August this year.

Mujoro says it is clear political parties are either having difficulties, or are reluctant to comply with the law, which puts the ECN in a difficult position.

"As soon as regulations gazetted in 2019 operationalising the political finance sections of the law are in place, we would ensure strict compliance," he says.

Popular Democratic Movement member of parliament Vipuakuje Muharukua says the party has always been the first to have their statements audited.

"At some point, especially in the beginning, we have led a good example for three years without any party coming on board.

"I know the ruling party came on board with their audited statement some years ago," he says.

Swapo administrator Austin Samupwa says they have always been compliant with the law.

"We have submitted our financial report of the year recently," Samupwa says.

National Assembly secretary Lydia Kandetu says the accounting officer of a represented political party must submit the auditor's report and audited statements to the ECN within three months of the end of every financial year.

"The National Assembly has to date not received any audited statements from the commission during this financial year," she says.

According to the IPPR report, political parties, the ECN, and the National Assembly appear to have adopted a passive approach to their regulatory and oversight roles.

Landless People Movement member of parliament Edson Isaack says the party is in the process of getting things in order.

"We are preparing our documents for handing in our statement. We are not refusing to follow what the law says.

"We are a law-abiding party," he says.