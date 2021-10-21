Tanzania: Isles Youth Urged to Pursue ICT

21 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

YOUNG people, including graduates from secondary schools and universities, have been urged to acquire enough knowledge on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) because it is a current gateway to employment.

The call was made here by the Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Ms Rahma Kassim Ali during the 'ICT basic course' for youth graduation ceremony held at Dunga village, Unguja Central District.

"One of the ways to get employed or even get self-employed is by having ICT knowledge ... I urge other youths to study ICT because it is a growing world of science and technology," the minister said after handing over certificates to the graduates.

She said that unemployment remains a global challenge, so individual countries, including Zanzibar, have been taking multiple measures to address the problem.

"In addition to promoting ICT, the Isles government is also promoting industrialization and the blue economy to create jobs," she said.

The Head of ICT Training Centre, Ms Fatma Mohammed Ali said the objective to establish ICT centres is to help people, including the youth, get the basic knowledge because ICT is now a driver of economy.

Graduates and young people from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) youth wing, such as Mohammed Mussa, expressed gratitude to the ministry for organizing the ICT training, promising to use it for their development, mainly being innovative and creative to get employed.

