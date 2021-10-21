Tanzania: Court Acquits State Attorney of Bribery Charges

THE Manyara Resident Magistrate Court has acquitted Mutalemwa Kishenyi, the regional State Attorney of his corruption charges.

In his ruling delivered here on Monday, Resident Magistrate Elimo Massawe said the prosecutor was let to walk away scot-free after the prosecution side failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Kishenyi had solicited some 5m/- from some accused persons, promising them freedom in their case.

Mr Kishenyi, who is attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution is said to have committed the offense on April 23 this year, in Babati town.

He is alleged to have solicited money from Mlay and his co -accused who were allegedly found in possession of 370 bullets and forged stickers.

Massawe held that Kishenyi was let off the hook in accordance to the Tanzania Evidence Act 235.

The prosecution had earlier alleged that the State had solicited 5m/- from one, Gasper Mlay, which contravenes with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Act number 15 of 2007.

The legal provision clearly stipulates that any person who corruptly by himself or in conjunction with any person, solicits, accepts or obtains or attempts to obtain from any person for himself or any other person as an inducement to a reward for anything commits an offence of corruption.

Upon listening to the submissions from both parties, Massawe held that there was no substantial evidence on the transaction between Mlay and Kishenyi.

According to the Resident Magistrate, Mlay wasn't an employee of Malt Super Brands Limited as it was indicated in the charge sheet.

The case number 24 of 2021 was filed at the Resident Magistrate's Court in April 27 this year.