Namibia: PM's Office Denies Govt It Systems Were Hacked

THE Office of the Prime Minister (PM) has refuted a social media post claiming the government's information technology systems have been hacked by foreign powers.

"The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to make it clear that at no point the government's IT systems were hacked by anyone, and assures the Namibian people that the IT experts in the government have put in place cybersecurity systems to prevent the hacking of government IT systems as far as possible," the Office of the PM said in a statement.

This follows a social media post by Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda, saying some government IT systems, including those at State House, have been hacked by "multiple foreign powers".

Last year, government servers malfunctioned, causing nine websites to be inaccessible.

The executive director in the Office of the PM, I-Ben Nashandi, said one of their servers, which hosts nine websites, was providing a "denial of service" message from its server.

This is a common type of cyberattack.