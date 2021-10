INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change has suspended its councillor for the Swakopmund constituency and chairperson for the Erongo region, Ciske Howard-Smith.

Howard-Smith on Wednesday confirmed her suspension, but did not provide further information.

"Yes, I have been suspended, but I am still waiting for the suspension letter," she said.

A source within the party confirmed that party president Panduleni Itula suspended Howard-Smith on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.