Ghana: Glo Continues Investment in Network Infrastructure Yielding Positive Results ... As It Records More New Subscribers

Glo Mobile, a telecommunications company says its continuous investment in network infrastructure is yielding positive results.

It said the latest voice subscription figures for Mobile Cellular Subscription released by the National Communications Authority (NCA), which saw the company increase its subscriber base and market share attest to the hard work done by the company.

The company attributed the achievement to the ongoing efforts to reposition its operations and serve the customers better.

Glo Mobile Head of Business, Mr Hardeep Kheterpal said the improvement represented a company-wide effort to reposition the operations of Glo Ghana and promised that the current efforts won't be relaxed, but will be expanded to ensure the company is fully positioned to deliver value to all stakeholders.

He assured subscribers of continued improvement on the network in order to ensure value for money spent by the subscribers.

He said over the past months, the company had ramped capacity on the network to accommodate more subscribers and make their experience smooth and seamless.

He said significant improvements have been done to boost data reception in several key market areas through densification and replacement of ageing equipment requiring outright change.

On the technical side of its operations, he said, the company has been adding new sites and enhancing its network capacity in high population and high usage areas to boost coverage and user experience.

"Apart from this, we have also increased network capacity both at access and core level. It has also improved power infrastructure at major hub sites by deploying back-up generators and providing automated seamless power switchover solutions," he said.

He said." Glo Mobile has also transformed and fortified the capacity of its fibre routes to provide redundancy to major commercial hubs in the country. It has also increased the capacity of microwave links to support high traffic routes and back-up for the ever growing Accra-Kumasi, Accra-Cape Coast and Accra-Ho routes."

On products, MrKheterpal said Glo Mobile had the most affordable voice and data offers in the market today, enabling subscribers to get the best value for each cedi spent.

Glo Yakata Plus continues to be impressive and attractive to those passionate to make good savings on their telephony costs. A GHc1 subscription fetches a customer on Yakata Plus a total data benefit of 650MB, while also getting the first free first minute of the day call to other networks. The customer also gets free Glo to Glo calls for the duration of the subscription," he said.