Ghana: Court Refers Funny Face to Psychiatric Hospital to Check On Mental Status ... .shatta Wale, Others in Police Custody

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, a comedian known in showbiz circles as Funny Face, was yesterday referred to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to check on his mental status.

This was after he was put before the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Oheneba Kuffour,following his arrest for threat of death on certain individuals.

The court also asked the Police Hospital to check on substance abuse of Funny Face and be sent to a rehabilitation Centre in Accra.

The case was adjourned to November 10, 2021.

At the court ,friends and celebrities, including Lilwin were there to sympathise with Funny Face.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Alexander Kwaku Obeng, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra and said that his plea was not taken.

On the case involving Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, also known as (aka) Shatta Wale and two others, Nana Dope and Eric Venator alias Gangee, Supt Obeng said they were still in police custody to assist in investigations.

He said the police were holding them for false publication and deceit of public officer.

On Bishop Stephen Akwasi, aka, Jesus Ahoufe case, the director said that he was also in custody assisting in the investigations into the publication of false information.

Supt Obeng said the four suspects were being processed for the court.

"We are holding them for false publication in an ongoing investigations, we have taken their statements and would soon go to court," he told the Ghanaian Times.

It is recalled that Ghanaian Times reported in Wednesday,October 2021issue that the police busted Funny Face on Thursday evening for allegedly threatening on social media to kill some individuals.

News went viral on social media late on Monday night that Shatta Wale had been shot by unknown gunmen and was in critical condition in a hospital.

However, the Ghanaian Times had gathered that Shatta Wale took to his social media platform to apologise to the public, stating that he feigned the gun attack on him.

Relatedly, Bishop Akwasi, was seen in a video, which had gone viral, prophesying on September 18, 2021, that Shatta Wale would be killed on October 18, a day after his birthday.