Ghana: Gomoa Buduburam ID1F Takes Off ... to Produce 31m Toilet Rolls Yearly

21 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Buduburam — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated a new factory under the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative for the production of toilet rolls, tissue papers and napkins.

The company, Lesdy Company Limited, which is located at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, is expected to lead the way in the economic transformation of the area.

With a daily production of 100,000 toilet rolls every day, the company is expected to produce 31 million of toilet rolls yearly.

That translates to 2,500 tonnes of toilet rolls annually if the company was producing at full capacity.

Before the inauguration, President Akufo-Addo stated that, the 1D1F initiative was a policy direction by the government in the country's industrialisation drive.

He said, the inauguration of a number of factories under the initiative had vindicated the government's position on the expansion of the Ghanaian economy in terms of job creation.

"We came up with the policy, some people were saying it cannot work but today, we are seeing the results" he said.

The President indicated that, his administration came with a vision and that was, to see the transformation of the nation by creating employment opportunities for all Ghanaians.

He appealed to the chiefs and residents of the area to support the company in order to expand its operations, and assured of the government's support for the company to deliver.

The Managing Director of the Lesdy Company Limited, Henry Darko, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards the nation's industrialisation drive.

He noted that, products from the factory would help address the reliance on imported issues and toilet rolls, saying "we need to have and patronise local tissue papers and toilet rolls in order to cut down on the importation of the product."

He also said that, the companywould create employment avenues to a number of unemployed youth in the area.

The President earlier inspected work at the Rikpat Lubricant factory at Gomoa Akotsi, also in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The factory is under the 1D1F initiative.

