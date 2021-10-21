Ghana: 15 Qnet Officials Remanded Into Police Custody Again

Koforidua — The Koforidua Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has remanded into Police custody for the second time, 15 officials of the online network marketing company, Qnet, to appear again on November 2, 2021.

They were first remanded on Monday after the Circuit 'A' presided over by Marian Affoh Polley, refused them bail, following a plea from the police to remand them to assist in investigations.

They are Abubabakar Abdulai, 26; Kolanlam Emmanuel, 25; Charles Hundolo,27; Mohammed Waris,23; Mivadesome James, 24; and Aglo Benjamin, 32.

The rest are Samuael Atima,26; Clement Delma, 32; (Burkinabe); Enest Segbedzi,25; Kuetsidzo Edwin Rodney,23; Adjetey Selorm,30; Atcher Simon,23; Anane Jacob,30; Dagadu Evans,27 and Ahiagbenyo Mawuli, 30.

The suspects have been charged with₵ defrauding by false pretences in which they received between GH₵ 3,800 and GHc 4,500 from 396 people.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution said on October 15, this year, at about 10:00 a.m. operation men made up of 100 Police Trainees drawn from the High risk Operation Training Camp at Huhunya in the Eastern Region conducted a swoops at Okrase , Adweso, Korley, Two Streams and other areas, all suburbs in Koforidua and arrested 15 suspects who are workers of Qnet Company, rescued 396 victims to the Regional CID for investigations.

According to the Police, 17 mobile phones, a laptop computer, one big book, a banner and four wall photos were retrieved from the suspects and retained.

It said two weeks ago, a team led by an undercover gathered intelligence that the suspects, made up of Nigerians, Burkinabe and Ghanaians were into recruitment of young people under deception of securing them a job at Qnet Network Marketing Company.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the prosecution, the suspects made a representation to the victims that, upon payment of certain sums of money, ranging from GH₵ 3,800 GH₵4,500, they would be given a products to sell and make "super profits" on the products as well as get paid by Qnet company.

Prosecution said preliminary investigations revealed that, the suspects after collecting monies from victims told them that they had been registered to operate as independent representatives of Qnet and based on this premise, the suspects brainwashed the victims to also recruit more people for registration as the only means they (victims) could be paid.

The suspects, as part of their activities took the victims through tutorial, rented apartments for them and made them to remain indoors without having physical contacts with people, but work through online and phone calls to recruit others.

According to the prosecution, investigations revealed further that the recruitments were mainly targeted at family members, relatives, colleagues, friends and desperate job seekers.

Prosecution said investigations were still ongoing to unravel all perpetrators of Qnet Company and their managers in the region brought to book.