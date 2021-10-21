Ghana: MBDA to Refocus On Economic Empowerment.

21 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Krabrono

The Middle Belt Development Authority is to shift attention to economic empowerment of the people within its jurisdictions.

The move, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the authority, Mr Joseph Danquah, was the second phase of its activities following the construction of different infrastructural projects across the five operational regions of the country.

They are the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East and the Eastern regions.

Addressing the media on Tuesday after an inspection tour of some completed and on-going projects at Banda in the Bono Region, Mr Danquah stated that the new initiative would commence next year.

He explained that about 1,000 farmers at the initial stage would be supported to go into mechanised agriculture such as green house farming.

He said the farmers would be helped to construct the dome infrastructure needed for the Green House farming, and offer other support to make the programme a success.

At Krabrono in the Banda District, a completed three-unit class room block built at the cost of GH¢237,500 was inspected.

Similar projects were also inspected at Fofie and Sabie.

