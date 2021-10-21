Ghana: Effiakuma New Site Gets Mechanized Borehole

Effiakuma — The Municipal Chief Executive of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Mr Kojo Acquah, has lauded families that remember their root.

He said the gesture of such families, especially those who stayed outside the country meant they still have their mother land at heart and needed to support them.

Mr Acquah gave the remarks on Monday at the hand-over of a mechanised borehole fitted with two 10,000 liters poly tanks at Effiakuma New Site in EKMA of the Western Region.

He said giving back to the community what you gained from the people you grew up with was a sign of kindness to the people instead of choosing individual people to show gratitude.

He thanked the Health and Humanitarian Aid Foundation of New York (USA) for giving the New Site potable water and appealed for more boreholes since the city had grown more than the water supplied daily.

He asked the community to form a workable reliable committee to manage the water system and adhere to maintenance culture. He said the committee should not be tin gods but try to serve the people since the donors had said that water should not be paid for.

Madam Adriana Essilfie Annoh, a sister of the donors said the borehole was drilled to address the frequent water shortage in the community.

She said her relatives had experienced perennial water problems and so decided to assist by drilling the borehole in memory of Madam Hannah Prah (Auntie Nana) and Mrs Susanna Essilfie (Auntie Granny).

Madam Annoh disclosed that her family would take care of the maintenance of the facility for now until further notice.