Ghana: Exim Bank Ghana Presents Gh¢20,000 to Combat Ju Jutsu and Grappling Assoc.

The Export and Import Bank Ghana (Exim Bank) on Monday made a cash donation of GH¢20,000to the Professional Combat Sports Association of Ghana (PROCSAG).

The gesture was in appreciation of PROCSAG's performance at the international Ju jutsu tournament held in May where Ghana excelled.

Zoe Amoonu Bernie-Johnson,12, Aaron Bentwum Bernie-Johnson, 10 and six year old Leon Afrim Bernie-Johnson, all students of Hope of Glory Montessori School, and a six-year old pupil of Day Spring Montessori International School, MaameAkosua Amina Nhyira Aboagye engaged in a few demonstrations of grappling, a self defence sport.

Welcoming the athletes and officials of PROCSAG, Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exim Bank Ghana congratulated the team for their performance.

According to him, the performance of the young athletes should inspire corporate institutions to support the association to get the kids off the streets and give them a future in sports.

"When I was approached about this meeting, Ithought I was going to see relatively old men or women but I am highly impressed with the young people involved. I'm especially excited with the girls' participation because it could help in cases of attacks," Mr. Agyinsam said.

Mr. Agyinsam urged other organizations' to support the sport which he believes could build on Ghana's image internationally, as far as sports was concerned.

Ms Shakiratu Larteef, President of Ghana Combat Ju Jutsu, thanked the bankfor the confidence in the combat sport of Ju Jutsu and pledged that athletes and officials will work harder to make the sport even more successful in Ghana.

He informed about the children'sparticipation in a virtual competition in Lithuania for 32 countries with Ghana, Congo and Egypt representing Africa and won medals.

She said "Ju Jutsu is a sport for all age groups; we don't punch, we don't kick, we just use technique to outwit an opponent. It's very friendly and mostly self-defence and I encourage all to come and learn."