Ghana: GTP, B5 Plus Support Queen's Baton Relay Committee

Two companies - GTP and B5 Plus Limited have made cash donations to the Ghana Queen's Baton Relay Planning Committee, to support the organization of the Queen's Baton Relay event scheduled for October 25-26.

Both companies yesterday presented cheques for GH¢5,000 each to the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu at brief ceremonies in Accra.

Additionally, GTP presented 20 pieces of the GTP Nustyle Wax Print.

Madam Fatoumata Doro, Managing Director of GTP expressed the company's delight to partner in the organization of the event and also participate.

Mr Chalapathi Rao of B5 Plus Limited said his company was excited to be part of the programme and urged the organisers to make the event a memorable one.

Receiving the donations, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu thanked the companies for the gesture.

He said plans were far advanced to stage a memorable event with the arrival of the Queens Baton.

The Queen's Baton, the symbol and spirit of the Commonwealth Games, is expected arrive in Ghana on Monday, October 25 for the relay event that precedes the Commonwealth Games.

He said the committee was working hard behind the scenes to ensure Ghana holds a memorable relay and was hopeful many more organization will respond their call for support.

He confirmed the rout and destinations announced earlier and added that "some of the choices are to bring some of our rich cultural heritage to the fore."

From the Jubilee House, the Baton Relay will move through the Liberation Road, Opeibea House Traffic Light, the Stanbic Heights area, the Airport Bypass Road and continue to the Giffard Road to end the first leg at the Elwak Stadium.

It will then head to Tema where it officially starts at the VALCO Roundabout and move through the Harbour Road to end at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

The Baton Relay moves to Kumasi in the Ashanti region the following day, commencing at Manhyia with a call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu and proceed to the Rattry Park, Bonwire and Ntonsu.