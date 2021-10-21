Kenya: Vera Sidika Opens Facebook, Instagram Accounts for Day-Old Daughter

21 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Socialite Vera Sidika has opened a Facebook page and Instagram accounts for her one-day-old daughter.

Sidika and hubby Brown Mauzo welcomed their bundle of joy namely Princess Asia Brown on Mashujaa Day.

The mother and her singer bae posted photos of themselves beaming in joy after the baby was successfully delivered.

"You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete," she wrote.

Moments after, a Facebook page namely Princess Asia Brown was created and had in a day garnered close to 6000 followers.

The Instagram account has also accumulated close to 20k followers.

Sidika who has been sharing the pregnancy experience with her fans, also confirmed she had delivered via cesarean section.

"Whoever said CS surgery was so bad and very painful lied. I felt zero pain, imagine. I swear to God, it was the best decision ever!!! This is me right after surgery."

