Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Mourns Fallen Athlete Agnes Tirop On Mashujaa Day

21 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Actress Lupita Nyong'o has honoured fallen Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop as the country celebrated its heroes on October 20, 2021.

Tirop, a middle-distance runner who represented the country at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, was found dead in her bedroom in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County this past week.

Her boyfriend was arrested in Mombasa, some 600km away, two days later in connection with her death.

Tirop's untimely demise seems to have personally affected the celebrated actress who is based in the US, and the daughter of Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o.

"On this #MashujaaDay, I'm honoring Agnes Tirop. Just months ago, we celebrated Agnes as she represented Kenya at the Olympics. Now, we tragically mourn her utterly senseless death." wrote Lupita on her social media pages.

The award-winning athlete has further sent her condolences to Tirop's family.

She further condoled with the family of the 25-year-old long-distance runner.

"Sending my deep condolences, love and strength to her loved ones," Lupita added.

Tirop finished fourth, behind winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Kenya's Hellen Obiri, and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in the 5000m race at the Olympics.

