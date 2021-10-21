Zimbabwe: UK Rock Band, Coldplay Partners Zim Forestry Conservation

POPULAR British rock band, Coldplay has collaborated with Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust in a forestry project aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The collaboration comes ahead of the 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference (CO26) which will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

The CO26 summit brings together countries, civil societies, and companies to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In March 2022, Coldplay will go on a world tour dubbed Music of the Spheres creating awareness on the reduction of carbon emissions.

Environment conservation organisations, including locally based, My Trees Trust have partnered with the internationally acclaimed rock band.

Coldplay announced the partnership on its website saying: "We are proud to support MyTreesTrust/ Miti Yangu in Zimbabwe.

"This community-led project will protect a vast new area of wilderness, support the regeneration of forests and provide a habitat for critically threatened wildlife."

In a statement, My Trees Trust hailed the collaboration adding that it would lead to job creation in rural areas.

My Trees Trust aims at reducing natural woodland loss through community focussed strands of activity.

"My Trees Trust is delighted to have been selected as Coldplay's conservation partner for their upcoming tour. This is the start of a partnership that will see the restoration and protection of hundreds of thousands of hectares of Zim's precious remaining woodlands. Thank you!

"Coldplay's contribution will be deployed across our conservation and tree planting portfolios - creating quality jobs for rural Zimbabweans, protecting habitat,, and re-opening vital wildlife corridors.

"Whilst the scale of the problem facing ecosystems across the world is daunting, partnerships like these that offer hope that we can find a path towards a brighter more sustainable future for all of us."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote on his official Twitter page: "I'm delighted to hear that ahead of #COP26, Coldplay has partnered with Zimbabwean forest regeneration project MyTreesTrust as a conservation partner for their upcoming tour.

"For Zimbabwe to truly thrive, we must protect the natural world God gave us!"