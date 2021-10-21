Rwanda: Ferwafa Releases 2021/22 Premier League Fixtures

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has released fixtures for the upcoming 2021/2022 topflight league.

According to the fixtures, action is set to commence on October 30.

The league was initially expected to start on October 16, but Ferwafa decided to postpone it to give way to the conclusion of the 2020/21 second division league.

In the new fixtures, the season begins with four games on match day 1 (Saturday, October 30), where Rayon Sports will face Mukura at Kigali Stadium, Gasogi will visit Marines FC at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Espoir hosting AS Kigali at Rusizi Stadium, while Kiyovu will play against Gorilla FC at Kigali Stadium.

On Sunday, October 31, four more matches will be played: Etincelles vs Rutsiro at Umuganda Stadium, Ngoma vs Police at Ngoma stadium, Musanze vs Bugesera at Ubworoherane Stadium, and Gicumbi FC vs APR at Kigali Stadium.

The biggest match of the season which always has many fans waiting - APR vs Rayon Sports - will be played on November 3 at Kigali Stadium on match day four.

The league is scheduled to end in May next year.

Meanwhile, clubs have reinforced their squads by signing new players going into the new season, for example Rayon Sports have signed Iranzi Jean Claude, Maxime Sekama, Nizigiyimana Karim Mackenzie among others.

Champions APR have also bolstered their squad with players like Karera Hassan, Mugisha Bonheur, Kwitonda Alain, Nsengiyumva Ir'shad, Nsabimana Aimable.

Kiyovu have signed Vuvu Pinok, Abeddy Coutinho, Okwi Emmanuel, Thierry Ndayishimiye, Mugenzi Bienvenue, while Police have added Danny Usengimana, Twizerimana Onesme, Nsabimana Eric Zidane, Ndayishimiye Eric Bakame (GK), Rwabugiri Umar (GK), Hakizimana Muhadjiri.

AS Kigali have signed Ntwari Fiacre (GK), Saba Robert, Lamine Moro Omar, Kwitonda Ally, Niyibizi Ramadan, Uwimana Guilain, Haruna Niyonzima, Mugheni Kakule Fabrice.

