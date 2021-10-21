African Handball Confederation Zone IV - Senator Raymond Mbita Is New President

He was elected unanimously by voters from the Zone four October 19, 2021 through video conference.

The President of the Cameroon Handball Federation, Senator Raymond Mbita Mvaebeme, is the new President of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) Zone IV. He was elected unanimously by voters from the Zone four on October 19, 2021. Due to the present health situation the exercise was conducted through video conference. Out of eight countries in zone four, only six participated in the election exercise. Raymond Mbita Mvaebeme won six out of six votes. Chad and the Central African Republic did not vote due to problems with the Internet connection. Raymond Mbita takes over from Marcel Amos Mbayo Kitenge, President of the DR Congo Handball Federation. He will manage the affairs of zone four for the next four years.

Raymond Mbita who is at the head of the Cameroon Handball Federation since 2013 is expected to use his experience to tackle new challenges. His project lies on the organization, training and competition. According to Raymond Mbita, his wish is to have more dynamism in the functioning of the zone. He said he is the kind of person who can bring in new blood to handball. Raymond Mbita has as priority the training of young referees and young players. He said that will ensure the best performance at the level of competitions and high competitiveness in handball. Raymond Mbita also acknowledges the fact that the successful organisation of the 2021 African Women's Handball Cup in Cameroon contributed to his election at the helm of Zone Four.