African Handball Confederation Zone IV - Senator Raymond Mbita Is New President

21 October 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He was elected unanimously by voters from the Zone four October 19, 2021 through video conference.

The President of the Cameroon Handball Federation, Senator Raymond Mbita Mvaebeme, is the new President of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) Zone IV. He was elected unanimously by voters from the Zone four on October 19, 2021. Due to the present health situation the exercise was conducted through video conference. Out of eight countries in zone four, only six participated in the election exercise. Raymond Mbita Mvaebeme won six out of six votes. Chad and the Central African Republic did not vote due to problems with the Internet connection. Raymond Mbita takes over from Marcel Amos Mbayo Kitenge, President of the DR Congo Handball Federation. He will manage the affairs of zone four for the next four years.

Raymond Mbita who is at the head of the Cameroon Handball Federation since 2013 is expected to use his experience to tackle new challenges. His project lies on the organization, training and competition. According to Raymond Mbita, his wish is to have more dynamism in the functioning of the zone. He said he is the kind of person who can bring in new blood to handball. Raymond Mbita has as priority the training of young referees and young players. He said that will ensure the best performance at the level of competitions and high competitiveness in handball. Raymond Mbita also acknowledges the fact that the successful organisation of the 2021 African Women's Handball Cup in Cameroon contributed to his election at the helm of Zone Four.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X