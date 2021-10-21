Somalia: Deployment of Amisom to Support Somalia Forces in Garbaharey Has Restored Public Confidence On Election Security - Acting Governor of the Gedo Region

The Acting Governor of the Gedo region, Ibrahim Mohamed Madobe, says the deployment of AMISOM personnel to support Somali Security Forces in providing adequate security in Garbaharey in the Gedo region of Somalia has restored public confidence on the safety and security of the electoral process.

"We are happy with the arrival of AMISOM personnel to support election security. The community believes they can focus on electing trustworthy leaders to transform and address challenges," said Madobe.

The Acting Deputy Governor said this when a team of senior officials from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), visited Garbaharey in the Gedo region of Somalia to assess the readiness and welfare of AMISOM police personnel deployed in the region.

The delegation led by the AMISOM Police Commissioner, AIGP Augustine Magnus Kailie, and the AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen Gerbi Kebede Regassa, was a follow up to the recent deployment of two platoons of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) and Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from AMISOM.

During the coordination meeting with their counterparts from the Somali security forces and the regional administration, the AMISOM Police Commissioner, AIGP Kailie reaffirmed that as a member of the Somalia National Election Security Taskforce, Somalia Police Force is taking the lead while AMISOM Police provides support to ensure a secured electoral process.

"Somalia security forces are leading on the security of the elections, while we, AMISOM provide backup," AIGP Kailie emphasised.

The AMISOM Deputy Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Regassa said, "the Somalia Police, SNA, AMISOM Police and military components together form the joint committee on election security. We have an established plan with the objective to secure the elections, and we are committed to this."

Early this month, the delegation traveled to Dhusamareb in Galmudug State, on a similar mission.