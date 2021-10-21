Egypt Reports 877 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

The Health Ministry said late Wednesday that 877 new coronavirus cases were detected over the past 24 hours, upping the total number of infections since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country to 321,084.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 47 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 18,105

As many as 780 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 270,973, the spokesman added.

MENA