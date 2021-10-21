Egypt, Slovenia Discuss Reinforcing Ties

Egypt and Slovenia's top diplomats held Wednesday a new round of political consultations at the Foreign Ministry headquarters that touched on boosting bilateral ties.

Assistant Foreign Minister for European affairs Badr Abdel Atti chaired the Egyptian side and director-general of the foreign and security policy department at the Slovenian Foreign Ministry Jernej Müller presided the Slovenian delegation.

The meeting tackled enhancing political, economic, social, and cultural relations to serve the interests of the two peoples. Also, boosting cooperation in the artificial intelligence, trade exchange, tourism, and benefitting from the investment potentials figured high during the talks.