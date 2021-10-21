Egypt's Navy Marks Its 54th Anniversary

Egypt's Navy marked its 54th anniversary with the implementation of several naval and air formations that were on hand to receive the units returning from combat missions.

At a press conference held at Gamal Abdel Nasser helicopter carrier of Mistral class, Commander of the Egyptian Navy Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled greeted Egyptian naval forces, saying this date was set to mark the sinking of the Israeli destroyer "Eilat", the first in history to be sunk by ship-to-ship missiles, off the coasts of Sinai Peninsula on October 21, 1967.

The navy chief reiterated the political leadership's support for possessing real combat capabilities that qualify the navy to operate in more deeper waters to implement the strategic goals of the Egyptian State and address challenges prompted by the current situation in the region.

He said the Egyptian navy is currently possessing an advanced maritime force that can deter whoever plans to threaten Egypt's national interests.

Our Navy is ready to carry out all tasks assigned by the General Command of the Armed Forces in an efficient and professional way, he added.