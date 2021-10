Children play on an abandoned tank in Libya (file photo).

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held on Thursday talks with head of the Libyan National Unity Government Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

Talks were held on the sidelines of Shoukry's participation in the international ministerial conference on the stability of Libya.

Shoukry arrived in the Libyan capital earlier in the day.

MENA