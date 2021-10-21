Egypt Among Top 20 Best Markets Worldwide in EY Index - IDSC

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Egypt went up one place only in a span of five months in " Ernst & Young" international institution index this month.

Egypt ranked the 19th position out of 40 countries by Ernst & Young's "Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index" chart in October 2021 to record 57.8 points, in comparison to the 20th place last May, the center added.

Egypt also climbed to 2nd spot on EY index at the level of Arab countries following Morocco in October's chart, the IDSC said.

The US ranked first recording 72.8 points and was followed by China, India, France and the United Kingdom, the center said, adding that Kenya and Indonesia came in last places in a row.

The EY index has been released twice annually since 2003.

MENA