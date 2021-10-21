Egypt: S. Sudanese President Lauds Historic, Brotherly Ties With Cairo

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit expressed appreciation to the historic and brotherly ties between Egypt and South Sudan.

The remarks were made during the reception of Egyptian Ambassador in Juba Mohamed Qadah on the occasion of the end of his line of duty in South Sudan, said a statement of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Kiir lauded the efforts of the Egyptian embassy in Juba to boost Egyptian-South Sudanese relations.

He also lauded the achievements realized till now at the level of bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Qadah reviewed the Egyptian-South Sudanese ties over the past period, highlighting the historic visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Juba in November 2020 and the recent visit of Kiir to Cairo this month.

He thanked the South Sudanese leadership and people for their support to him during his tenure of duty.