Egypt, Qatar Discuss Boosting Cooperation

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat discussed Wednesday with newly-appointed Qatari Ambassador to Egypt Salem bin Mubarak al Shafi means of reinforcing cooperation and ties between Cairo and Doha.

During the meeting, Mashat wished success for al Shafi in his new post, and expressed her desire for boosting joint action for more fruitful cooperation ahead.

The minister also explained the International Cooperation Ministry's strategy to meet the development goals set in Egypt Vision 2030.

She also highlighted the mega projects implemented by Egypt in various development fields, such as infrastructure, electricity, and transport, along with the Decent Life initiative, which focuses on investing in people, and improving life of residents in remote rural areas.

For his side, al Shafi thanked Mashat on her cordial welcome and reception and stressed his eagerness to work with the International Cooperation Ministry and bodies concerned in Egypt within the coming period on enhancing the bilateral ties.

MENA