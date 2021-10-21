Egypt, Qatar Discuss Boosting Cooperation

21 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat discussed Wednesday with newly-appointed Qatari Ambassador to Egypt Salem bin Mubarak al Shafi means of reinforcing cooperation and ties between Cairo and Doha.

During the meeting, Mashat wished success for al Shafi in his new post, and expressed her desire for boosting joint action for more fruitful cooperation ahead.

The minister also explained the International Cooperation Ministry's strategy to meet the development goals set in Egypt Vision 2030.

She also highlighted the mega projects implemented by Egypt in various development fields, such as infrastructure, electricity, and transport, along with the Decent Life initiative, which focuses on investing in people, and improving life of residents in remote rural areas.

For his side, al Shafi thanked Mashat on her cordial welcome and reception and stressed his eagerness to work with the International Cooperation Ministry and bodies concerned in Egypt within the coming period on enhancing the bilateral ties.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X