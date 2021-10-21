Egypt: Tag Eddin - 40 Million Persons to Be Vaccinated Before Year End

Presidential Adviser for Health and Prevention Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag Eddin said 40 million persons will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of this year.

As many as 21 million persons have got more than 32 million doses, he said, adding most of them have received the first shot only and others got the two shots.

The vaccinated people are increasing as many citizens show desire to be inoculated against coronavirus, Tag Eddin said in televised remarks.

Despite the fact that the country is passing through the fourth wave of the pandemic, matters go wisely while handling the crisis, according to him.

Presidential Adviser for Health and Prevention Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag Eddin said vaccines are at hand and some are locally manufactured, hoping that preventive measures will be a lifestyle to curb the spread of any potential other pandemics.

Banning the entry of citizens into government bodies without being vaccinated is intended to protect them and ensure their vaccination as soon as possible, the adviser said.

Egypt is among the best countries in Africa as far as the vaccination of its citizens and the possession of all vaccines are concerned, according to him.

The crisis management committee for providing vaccines in Africa said the continent received less than 5% of its needs of required vaccines, he added.

The fourth wave has been broken yet, but Covid-19 infections are decreasing.

The start of the new school and academic year is part of an open policy the country is seeking to adopt, he said.

"We are dealing professionally with the pandemic," Tag Eddin concluded.