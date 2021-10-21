Tanzania: Twiga Stars Lose to Namibians

THE National women's soccer team, Twiga Stars, lost to Namibia by 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Zenatha Coleman was Namibia's heroine, as she scored a brace in the 22nd and 61st minutes while Stumai Abdallah scored for Twiga Stars a consolation goal in the 41st minute.

After Tanzania lost at home, they will have to work hard for the return leg that will be staged in South Africa on Saturday. The aggregate winner will advance to the second and final round of the qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco from July 2nd to 23rd next year. It was a tough game for both sides with each team showing resilience in defence and attack.

The visitors started the game with speed, pushing their host into their half to seek an opening goal in the first 20 minutes but with the solid Tanzanian defence led by Enekia Kasonga and Fatuma Issa, most of the Namibian's attempts were ceased. However despite the Tanzanian's solid defence, Namibia got an opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Zenatha Coleman chopped the ball above the Tanzania goalkeeper Janeth Simba to score the goal. The goal seemed to awaken Twiga Stars players from a nap as they changed their playing style and causing trouble to Namibia's side. Enekia Kasonga of Tanzania was close to level for her side in the 25th minute, but her attempt went off target.

Twiga Stars had another opportunity to get a goal in the 32nd minute from Stumai Abdallah, who attempted to complete Anastazia Katunzi set-piece, but Namibia goalkeeper Melisa Mathus saved.

Tanzania made a change in the 37th minute as Aisha Masaka was brought in to replace Clara Lavanga leading to a 3-5-3 formation.

The change formation was fruitful to the Twiga Stars who equalized with a goal from Stumai Abdallah in the 41st minute. Stumai's goal was a long-range strike that sailed into Namibia's net giving the keeper no chance.

Twiga Stars attempted to get a second goal in the 44th and 45th from Opa Clement and Stumai Abdallah but their strikes were saved by the Namibian keeper. Thus, the first half finished with a 1-1 draw.

Twiga Stars started the second with a high tempo to score a goal. They missed a clear goal in the 50th minute when Aisha Masaka header went wide.

In the 61st minute, Zenatha Coleman doubled for her side, where she fired a long-range strike from a distant free-kick and past the Tanzania goalkeeper. Twiga Stars tried to get equalize but their attempts were cleared by Namibian defenders or saved by the keeper.