Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Improve Stamina

YOUNG Africans said they will continue to improve the squad to make it competitive in all 90 minutes of play without losing steam .

The Jangwani street-based club claimed the pilot seat of the NBC Premier League following a deserved 2-0 win over KMC at Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Ruvuma on Tuesday.

Fiston Mayele opened his goal account in the Premier League after scoring his first goal of the campaign before Feisal Salum's long range thunder went staright into the yawning net past the former Yanga goalkeeper, Farouk Shikalo.

From three matches, Yanga have bagged nine points, scoring four goals without conceding hence their 100 percent start of the campaign has stretched to three games unbeaten run run which is remarkable to them.

Up next, Yanga will host Azam in the fourth round clash of the league at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 30th which will be a major real test of the season to both teams.

Speaking after the game, Yanga Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi narrated that they had a perfect match on the day even though at some point, their pace seemed to be slowing down.

"I am satisfied with the overall performance of my team and what we need to do is to continue working on making the team's endurance consistent and last for the whole 90 minutes," he said.

His skipper Bakari Mwamnyeto said despite the sweet victory, the match was not easy at all saying whenever they face KMC; it always turns out to be a tough encounter.

"We are happy for this pulsating results but it was not a simple job. We will keep on fighting for our supporters out there since to us, every match which comes on our way is a final," said him. On his part, KMC captain Sadallah Mohamed disclosed that it was a neutral match only that they failed to use well scoring opportunities they made while their opponents used well theirs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In football, when you are trailing by two goals, some players begin to lose hope that is why as a captain, I used to encourage them as the match unfolded to continue working hard and aim for positive results," he said.

Again, he labeled the first goal they conceded as an offside goal while defending the team's shot stopper Shikalo who made his KMC debut appearance on the day against his former club saying he is among the best goalies in the country.

In his remarks, Shikalo admitted that they were exposed to a big match against a big club who wisely used well the two chances they sought to net twice.

"As a team, we will go back to the training ground and see what went wrong in order to clean ourselves before the next league match.

They (Yanga) used their experience to win the midfield battle especially in the first half thereby dominating us," said him.

For KMC, it has been a poor start of the campaign as they are without a win in their three opening encounters and have only one point. They occupy the last post on the log and their next game will be against Namung