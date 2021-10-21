Tanzania: Sigh of Relief As Maternal Services Set for Expansion in Rukwa

21 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

PREGNANT women may breathe a sigh of relief following ongoing efforts to construct and repair 34 health facilities to improve health services, including the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) in Rukwa region.

The revelation was made by Rukwa Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Boniface Kasululu in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' in the municipality, yesterday, adding, "To realize the plan the government between 2015 and August this year disbursed more than 13.4bn/- for that purpose." The RMO clarified that out the disbursed funds, part of it would be spent on construction and rehabilitation of 12 Health Centers, 18 Dispensaries, four district Hospitals and construction of facility for emergency services at Rukwa Regional Referral.

"We will spend 6.9bn/- for the construction of seven new buildings including Maternity and Children Wards at each district hospitals, and 908.4m/- for construction and rehabilitation of 18 Dispensaries," he said.

According to RMO over 57.6m/- has been allocated to Medical Store Department (MSD) for procurement of medical devices for the region.

"By ensuring that health facilities are well equipped to deliver comprehensive emergency obstetric and new- born care services to effectively address complications of child births, including severe bleeding, infection, prolonged or obstructed labor, eclampsia and asphyxia in the new born" explained the RMO.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X