Tanzania: Sigh of Relief As Maternal Services Set for Expansion in Rukwa

PREGNANT women may breathe a sigh of relief following ongoing efforts to construct and repair 34 health facilities to improve health services, including the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) in Rukwa region.

The revelation was made by Rukwa Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Boniface Kasululu in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' in the municipality, yesterday, adding, "To realize the plan the government between 2015 and August this year disbursed more than 13.4bn/- for that purpose." The RMO clarified that out the disbursed funds, part of it would be spent on construction and rehabilitation of 12 Health Centers, 18 Dispensaries, four district Hospitals and construction of facility for emergency services at Rukwa Regional Referral.

"We will spend 6.9bn/- for the construction of seven new buildings including Maternity and Children Wards at each district hospitals, and 908.4m/- for construction and rehabilitation of 18 Dispensaries," he said.

According to RMO over 57.6m/- has been allocated to Medical Store Department (MSD) for procurement of medical devices for the region.

"By ensuring that health facilities are well equipped to deliver comprehensive emergency obstetric and new- born care services to effectively address complications of child births, including severe bleeding, infection, prolonged or obstructed labor, eclampsia and asphyxia in the new born" explained the RMO.