ZANZIBAR Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Simai Mohammed Said (centre) and Qatar Fund for Development Director General, Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari (left) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Education Above All program support in Zanzibar.

It will help in reinstating children out of school to resume studies. With them is Tanzania Ambassador to Qatar, Mahadhi Juma Maalim.