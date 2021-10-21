Liberia: Lone Star Female National Team Coach Lartey Apologizes After the 2-1 Home Defeat

Monrovia — Liberia women national football team head coach Robert Lartey has apologized to Liberians for his team's home defeat to Senegal in the Women's African Cup of nations first qualifying round.

Liberia lost to the visitors 2-1 on home soil after conceding two error goals in each half.

The Senegalese got the match opener in the 23rd minute from stylish winger Mama Diop header after poor goalkeeping from the Liberian keeper Massa Konneh.

Lartey Girls fought for the equalizer but were denied by a well organized Senegalese side who appeared more physical and fit than the Reds of Liberia.

Ruth Wesseh 34 minute effort was tip over the crossbar by Senegal's keep Ndeye Mdissa Didw and five minutes later Lone Star captain Kebbeh Lamine corner kick was clear off the line for another corner kick to the disbelief of the technical staff of Lone Star who thought the ball cross the line but the central referee and assistant did not sound the whistle.

Senegal had lot of the ball but could not penetrate the Lone defense of Loretha Sackie and Choice Tokpah ending the first half 1-0 to the away side.

Back from the dressing rooms Lartey introduced Lucy Kikeh for Kebbeh Lamine and the Liberian tried to control the game with some individual play which did not pay off for the home team.

Lone Star's only overseas player and debutant on the evening Mimi Eiden had a decent penalty denied by the central referee who did not call for a foul when she was clearly brought down in the box after her skill play from the middle of the park.

Things turned worse for Lone Star in the 87th minute when young defender Choice Tokpah failed to clear a ball which falled to Senegalese attacker Ndeye Awa Diakhate who controlled well and placed the ball at the far lift corner of Massa Konneh goal to guarantee a win for the visitors.

The Liberian side down by two goals in the added time got the consolation from substitute Lucy Kikeh.

The World Girls attacker scored a spectacular free-kick that beat the Senegalese keeper in the upper right corner but it was not enough to win a point for Liberia in the first leg of the 2022 women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Following the match Lartey said his team lost to a good team in Africa but could have taken a point or a win had it not been for the free goals his team gave away to the visitors.

Lartey said he is sorry after Lone Star girls Suffer a 1-2 defeat at the ATS in Monrovia

At the post Match press conference the Liberian coach used the opportunity to apologise to the supporters for losing at home.

According to him he cannot blame anyone but said his players really tried their best. Unfortunately the best of his players was not enough to get the needed result.

"We are sorry for the defeat our plan was to win every coach wants to win but when you lost you must accept the defeat because in football there are three result you must accept win Lose or draw and today we lost to our Senegalese counter we want to say to the Liberian people all is not lost,"

The Liberian coach said his team will do better in the second leg with more preparation.

He said they are going back to their technical room to come up with the best idea to give Lone Star the result to qualify over the Senegaless.

"The only thing I want to say here is let us not feel discouraged, we need to keep this team together ," Lartey said.

For his part the sengales coach Bassouare Diaby said he expected a difficult match against the Liberians but was happy with the result.

He said his objective was to win and finish the job in Senegal.

"I am happy to win today but I am not happy with the way my girls played today. They are not playing the way they should play, they have to do better," Bassouare Diaby said.

He praised the Liberian team saying they have good players.

Liberia will travel to Senegal on Friday for the return leg on the 29th of October

The aggregate winner will face the aggregate winner between Mali and Guinea in the Second Round.